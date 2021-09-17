

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault Group management and representative trade unions launched negotiations with a view to concluding a nationwide multi-year labor agreement for the period 2022-2024. The French carmaker would cut up to 2,000 jobs in France and create new jobs.



Renault Group said it plans to produce nine new vehicle models in France by 2025.



The project would involve 2,500 new recruitments for a net increase of 500 jobs and provide 10,000 training and professional reorientation initiatives spanning all occupations.



The company reaffirmed its commitment to position France at the heart of its industrial and R&D activities by establishing future-oriented and value-creating technologies in the country.



The company noted that it will create 2,000 new jobs in its French plants. It would also implement more than 5,000 training and professional reorientation programs to help workers develop skills suited to the automotive industry's new value chain.



Renault Group said, to ensure engineering capabilities, it must continue tailoring its workforce, with the possibility of 1,600 departures. At the same time, the Group would create 400 jobs centered on new key skills such as data sciences and battery chemistry, while also implementing 3,000 training and professional reorientation initiatives.



Renault Group presented a plan to refocus support functions, with 400 potential departures in France. The goal would be to modernize and digitalize these functions with a renewed emphasis on value-added activities, in accordance with the Group's strategic objectives.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RENAULT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de