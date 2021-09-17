

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon said Friday that it will repurchase common shares for an amount of 96 million euros to neutralize the dilutive effect of its 2021 interim dividend paid in shares. The repurchase will commence on October 1, 2021 and is expected to be completed on or before October 26, 2021.



The shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to pay future dividends in shares.



Shareholders were given the opportunity to choose between receiving the 2021 interim dividend of 0.08 euros per common share in cash or in shares. 58% of shareholders elected to receive the interim dividend in shares.



