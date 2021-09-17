

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. is recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product, produced by Baker Farms, citing the possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall includes 16-ounce bags of Kroger branded Kale, with the UPC 11110-18170 with a best by date of 09-18-2021.



The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores in the Columbus, Nashville and Atlanta Divisions, servicing Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; Knoxville, Tennessee; eastern West Virginia; and the states of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, and consuming food contaminated with listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal disease in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The symptoms of listeriosis include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.



However, the company has not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of the affected bagged kale product to date.



All affected products were pulled from the company's Produce departments on September 16.



Customers who have purchased the affected product are urged to dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund.



In similar recalls due to the possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, Loki Fish Co. in late August called back 4 ounce packages of Keta Salmon Lox, and Hostess Brands, LLC recalled certain Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.



