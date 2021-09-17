

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Global restaurant chain McDonald's on Thursday announced the launch of its loyalty program MyMcDonald's Rewards in more than 1,000 restaurants across Germany. Customers throughout Germany would now be eligible to earn points every single time they order from McDonald's, whether through the mobile app, in the Drive Thru, at the front counter or at a kiosk.



The launch of the scheme is part of the Accelerating Arches strategic plan of the Chicago-headquartered food chain. It is also considered the next step in the digital journey for McDonald's Germany, which began in 2015 when new digital elements like kiosks and digital menu boards were introduced in restaurants.



More than 2 million customers in Germany have enrolled in MyMcDonald's Rewards since it was launched nationwide on September 1. Feedbacks from customers have revealed that the loyalty program is popular particularly due to its ease of using and understanding, as well as the choice of rewards.



The restaurant company believes that the Germans' love of collecting, be it airline miles, reward points or garden gnomes would really help in popularizing the MyMcDonald's Rewards program among customers, franchisees, restaurant workers and employees and assuring exceptional guest experiences.



