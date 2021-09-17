

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer prices increased in August, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 3.2 percent in August from 2.9 percent in July.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 3.2 percent in August from 2.8 percent in July.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.1 percent and harmonized prices remained unchanged in August.



Data showed that transport cost advanced 9.2 percent annually in August. Housing, water and energy prices were up 3.6 percent.



Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 3.7 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 0.5 percent.



