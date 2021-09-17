

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, announced that the company's CEO Carlos Tavares has decided to step down from the Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Board at the end of his second term in 2022. Stellantis said the personal decision should allow Carlos to dedicate full professional time to leading Stellantis through the current transformation period in the automotive industry.



On 16 January 2021, Peugeot SA merged into Stellantis N.V. and Carlos Tavares was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis N.V.



