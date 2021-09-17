

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Friday amid optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and central bank support for global economies.



The benchmark DAX rose 65 points, or 0.4 percent, to 15,717 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Commerzbank jumped 3.4 percent. Handelsblatt reported that U.S. investor Cerberus was considering taking a 15.6 percent in the lender after the federal election.



Rival Deutsche Bank gained 0.7 percent while automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were narrowly mixed.



Airline Lufthansa rallied 2.1 percent after reports that Britain will ease England's COVID-19 rules for international travel today.



Biotest shares soared 24 percent as Grifols SA agreed to buy the healthcare company for about 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion).



Eurostat is set to release euro area final consumer price data later in the day.



Inflation is seen at 3 percent in August, unchanged from the preliminary estimate, but up from 2.2 percent in July.



