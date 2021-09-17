

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages increased more than expected in August, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Average gross wages and salaries grew 9.5 percent year-on-year in August and amounted to 5843.75 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 8.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages decreased 0.1 percent in August.



Average paid employment rose 0.9 percent annually in August and amounted to 6352.0 thousand. Economists had expected a 1.1 percent growth.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment fell 0.2 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

