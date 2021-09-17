

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO, RY) announced Nadine Ahn, Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and RBC Capital Markets Finance, will become Chief Financial Officer effective November 1, 2021. Ahn joined the company in 1999 and has held progressively senior Finance roles, including in Corporate Treasury and in RBC Capital Markets Finance.



RBC also announced the appointment of Maria Douvas, Executive Vice-President and General Counsel, as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately.



Mike Dobbins, Group Head, RBC Ventures and Corporate Development, has decided to resign on November 1, 2021. Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, will assume responsibility for RBC Ventures. McLaughlin will also assume responsibility for RBC Bank.



