

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF.PK) and the State of Berlin have reached an agreement on the sale of nearly 10,700 residential units and more than 200 commercial units in Berlin. The three state companies - HOWOGE, degewo and Berlinovo - will acquire these properties from Deutsche Wohnen for about 1.65 billion euros.



Deutsche Wohnen noted that the sale of the apartments is part of the 'Future and Social Housing Pact' for Berlin. As part of this, a total of around 20,000 apartments have been offered for sale to the state of Berlin by Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia. An agreement was reached for approximately 14,750 residential and 450 commercial units, the company said.



