

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced Friday the launch of Nebivolol Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg. It is simultaneously launched from two manufacturing sites, including the site in Baudette, Minnesota.



ANI's Nebivolol Tablets is the generic version of the reference listed drug Bystolic. The current annual U.S. market for Bystolic 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg strengths is approximately $1.05 billion, according to IQVIA/IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider.



Nebivolol Tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure and may be used alone or in combination with other antihypertensive agents.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de