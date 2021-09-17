

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said the company has successfully concluded talks on the sale of housing stock in Berlin to the municipal housing companies. In total, Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE are selling 14,750 apartments as part of the 'Future and Social Housing Pact' for Berlin. Around 4,250 of these residential and commercial units come from Vonovia's portfolio at a price of approximately 811 million euros.



Rolf Buch, CEO of Vonovia, stated: 'With this sale of housing stock in Berlin to the municipal housing companies, we are fulfilling a central promise to the Berlin Senate from the Future and Social Pact for Housing. We are selling the apartments at a fair price.'



