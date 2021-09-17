

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of Gavreto (pralsetinib) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with rearranged during transfection fusion-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer not previously treated with a RET inhibitor. The CHMP recommendation is based on the results of the phase I/II ARROW study. A final decision regarding the approval of Gavreto is anticipated in the coming months, the company said.



Blueprint Medicines and Roche are co-developing Gavreto globally, with the exception of certain territories in Asia, including China.



