

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.L) said Friday that results from the large, randomized COAST Phase II trial showed oleclumab, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, or monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A monoclonal antibody, in combination with Imfinzi or durvalumab improved progression-free survival or PFS and objective response rate or ORR compared to Imfinzi alone in patients with unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC who had not progressed after concurrent chemoradiation therapy or CRT.



After a median follow-up of 11.5 months, the results of an interim analysis showed IMFINZI in combination with oleclumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 56%, and in combination with monalizumab by 35%, when compared to Imfinzi alone in Stage III NSCLC patients following CRT.



The 10-month PFS rate was 64.8% for the durvalumab plus oleclumab combination and 72.7% for durvalumab plus monalizumab, versus 39.2% with durvalumab alone.



The results also showed an increase in the primary endpoint of confirmed ORR for IMFINZI plus oleclumab over IMFINZI alone and for IMFINZI plus monalizumab over IMFINZI alone.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de