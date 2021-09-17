

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported Friday a net loss for the month of August of $6.6 million or $0.02 per share, compared to net income of $487.4 million or $0.83 per share in the prior-year month.



Meanwhile, net premiums written for the month grew 13 percent to $3.89 billion from $3.44 billion last year. Net premiums earned also increased 14 percent to $3.51 billion from last year's $3.09 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

