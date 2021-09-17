

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) reported an improved second-quarter adjusted operating earnings due largely to strong private equity investment returns and separate account growth. Jackson separated from Prudential plc on September 13, 2021, and the results mark the company's first quarterly earnings report as an independent public company. Jackson Financial expects to pursue profitable growth and deliver on its financial target of $325 million-$425 million in capital return to shareholders in its first year as a public company.



Second-quarter adjusted operating earnings were $636 million, or $6.74 per share, compared to $375 million or $8.44 per share, a year ago. The company reported a net loss of $540 million, or $5.72 per share, for the quarter.



Fee income increased to $1.90 billion from $1.56 billion, prior year. Total revenues were $231.9 million, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JACKSON FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de