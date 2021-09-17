

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer or TNBC in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 and who have not received prior chemotherapy for metastatic disease.



The positive opinion is based on progression-free survival and overall survival results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 trial, which showed that treatment with KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy (nab-paclitaxel, paclitaxel or gemcitabine/carboplatin), as compared to chemotherapy alone, significantly improved progression-free survival and overall survival in these patient.



Triple-negative breast cancer is a type of breast cancer that tests negative for estrogen hormone receptors, progesterone hormone receptors and overexpression of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). It is an aggressive type of breast cancer that characteristically has a high recurrence rate within the first five years after diagnosis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCK & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de