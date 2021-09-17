

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) said it will begin new service between Washington, D.C. and Lagos, Nigeria on November 29. The company noted that this flight is the only service between the U.S. and Nigeria to offer premium economy product.



The airline will operate three weekly flights, and tickets will be available for sale this weekend. Flights will depart Washington, D.C. on Monday, Thursday and Saturday and return from Lagos on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.



United Airlines will operate this route with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 28 United Polaris business class lie-flat seats, 21 United Premium Plus premium economy seats, 36 Economy Plus seats and 158 standard economy seats.



