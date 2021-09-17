

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended granting marketing authorization for VUMERITY in the European Union. VUMERITY is a next-generation oral fumarate for the treatment of adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.



The company said the positive CHMP opinion was based on data from pharmacokinetic bridging studies comparing VUMERITY and TECFIDERA. The CHMP also assessed findings from EVOLVE-MS-2, a large, multi-center phase 3 study.



VUMERITY is an oral fumarate with a distinct chemical structure from TECFIDERA, approved in the U.S. for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.



