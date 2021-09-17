

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian market, which opened on a weak note Friday morning, continues to languish in negative territory around mid afternoon, due to sustained selling in several stocks from across various sectors.



Weak commodity prices and worries about a slowdown in global economic recovery due to continued spikes in coronavirus cases in several countries weigh on the market.



Investors are also looking ahead to the Canadian snap poll, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 117.61 points or 0.58% at 20,484.49.



Materials, energy, consumer staples and financial shares are among the major losers.



Among energy shares, MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are down 2 to 3.1%. Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are also down sharply.



In the materials section, Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO), Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF.TO) and Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) are down 5 to 5.8%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) are down 4.6%, 4.5% and 3.7%, respectively.



Consumer staples shares Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO) and Weston George (WN.TO) are down 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively. Loblaw (L.TO) is down by about 1.25%.



Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) adn Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are down 0.8 to 1.25%.



Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) are gaining 2.7 to 4%. Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) are also notably higher.



