Trainify: National Fitness Day 2021 - Free Group Workouts

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- National Fitness Day 2021 will take place on Wednesday 22nd September and is a chance to highlight the role physical activity plays across the UK, helping us raise awareness of its importance in helping us lead healthier lifestyles through being physical active.

In celebration of National Fitness Day Trainify are running a free 14-day Wakeup Workout. From the 20th of September, Trainify will be live online every morning at 7:30 AM BST. These workouts will be just 10 minutes a day. No equipment is needed. The workouts will be led by experienced instructors that will help you get active in an interesting and fun way. Working out with other people is fun and interesting and we believe more enjoyable.

Trainify's free online workouts are accessible and can be enjoyed by all ages and athletic abilities. After just 14 days of daily activity there can be a behaviour change that lasts much longer. Even short amounts of exercise can have tremendous health benefits including weight loss, more energy, mood change and increased strength.

*Brits are wasting £558m on unused gym memberships - with 11% saying they haven't been in a YEAR. Many of those surveyed said their gym was too busy and they couldn't use the machines.

In order to join the free workouts register at trainify.me.

*Daily Mirror: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brits-wasting-558m-unused-gym-9679158.

Notes to Editors

About Trainify

Trainify is a fitness platform using the best hand-selected local trainers for clients seeking high-end, reliable, and flexible workouts, without it costing the earth! We've taken out the nasties; there are no joining fees, no memberships, and no long contracts.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436558/Trainify_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Malcolm Graham, CEO

+44 (0)7912 106885

malcolm@trainify.me