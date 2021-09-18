

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN, AZN.L) and Daiichi Sankyo's HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate, Enhertu, demonstrated robust and durable tumor response of 54.9% in previously treated patients with HER2-mutant or HER2m unresectable and/or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



Data from HER2-mutant cohort of pivotal DESTINY-Lung01 Phase II trial were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021 and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.



The overall safety profile of Enhertu was consistent with previous Enhertu NSCLC trials, with no new safety signals identified.



In May 2020, ENHERTU was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the US for the treatment of HER2m metastatic NSCLC.



Enhertu is being further assessed in a comprehensive clinical development program evaluating efficacy and safety across multiple HER2-targetable cancers, including breast, gastric, lung and colorectal cancers.



