

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - SABIC announced Sunday that it has started commissioning activities and preparations for initial start-up of the joint venture project with Exxon Mobil in the U.S. Gulf Coast.



The project includes the establishment of an ethylene production unit with annual capacity of about 1.8 million tons, which will feed two polyethylene units and a monoethylene glycol unit, SABIC said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



SABIC expects that this project will have a positive impact on its consolidated financial statements, after the commencement of the commercial operation.



The company added that the project supports SABIC's global growth strategy, diversifying its feedstock sources and strengthening its petrochemical manufacturing presence in North America for a wide range of products.



