

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom said that it signed a 300 million euros contract with Victoria's Department of Transport or DoT to locally supply 25 six-car X'trapolis trains for Melbourne's suburban rail network.



Built in Victoria, the commitment to deliver the trains with at least 60% local content will provide a vital boost to the state's advanced rolling stock manufacturing industry, securing the future of Alstom's Ballarat manufacturing facility, and pave the way for new, long-term employment opportunities in the rail industry, including multiple trainee and apprenticeship positions, Alstom said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

