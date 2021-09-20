

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said detailed positive results from the head-to-head DESTINY-Breast03 Phase III trial showed that Enhertu showed superior progression-free survival compared to trastuzumab emtansine in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. At a prespecified interim analysis of DESTINY-Breast03, Enhertu showed a 72% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to trastuzumab emtansine. The safety profile of the most common adverse events with Enhertu in DESTINY-Breast03 was consistent with previous clinical trials.



Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said: 'Today's results are ground-breaking. Enhertu tripled progression-free survival as assessed by investigators, and provided a disease control rate exceeding 95% compared to 77% for T-DM1 in DESTINY-Breast03.'



Enhertu is a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate, designed using Daiichi Sankyo's (DSKYF.PK) DXd ADC technology. Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialise Enhertu in March 2019. Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for manufacturing and supply of Enhertu.



