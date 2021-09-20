

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Responding to recent media speculation, SSE plc (SSE.L) said that it does not take any decision to break up the company. The company remains fully focused on strategic choices which will drive shareholder value from the wealth of net zero opportunities the company is creating.



As outlined in May, SSE said it will provide an update on its plans to further accelerate growth in its portfolio with its Half Year Results in November, including details of significantly increased capital investment for the period to 2026, sources of funding and the company's vision for further growth into the 2030s.



