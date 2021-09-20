

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) announced the launch of its new Sustainability Innovation Lab. The Lab will focus on ways to empower businesses and consumers to transform how they produce, distribute and purchase products and services, ensuring both people and the planet can thrive as the global economy rapidly digitizes.



Mastercard selected Stockholm, Sweden as the home of the global Lab.



Research and development within the Lab is already underway - with dedicated Mastercard employees, startup partners and customers - and the physical space will open in spring 2022.



Mastercard continues to make progress on its pledge to reach net zero by 2050, having recently joined the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders initiative to address emissions across its network of suppliers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MASTERCARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de