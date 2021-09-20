

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex Plc (VCT.L), a supplier of high-performance polymer solutions, said it has named Dr. Vivienne Cox CBE, as a non-executive director and chair-designate of the board, to replace Larry Pentz.



The latest appointment is expected to be effective from December 1 as a non-executive director, and as Chair-designate from January 1, 2022, and as chair following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on February 11 to ensure a smooth transition, the company said in a statement.



Larry is expected to step down from the board at the 2022 AGM, after nearly eight years as chair, having previously served as a non-executive director from 2008 to 2014.



Vivienne has a vast of experience in executive and non-executive roles over nearly 40 years, with a particular focus on sustainability, innovation, and alternative energy. She is currently a non-executive Director of GlaxoSmithKline plc and Stena AB in Sweden.



Until recently, she was chair of Vallourec SA, a global manufacturing company providing solutions to the energy and industrial sectors. Vivienne was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2016 for services to the economy and sustainability.



