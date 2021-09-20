

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - The Redwood City-headquartered Electronic Arts (EA), a digital interactive entertainment provider, on Monday announced the completion of acquisition of Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic, Ltd., a mobile gaming company of AT&T (T), a Texas-based telecommunication firm, for $1.4 billion in cash.



This acquisition is part of Electronic Arts' mobile growth strategy focused on delivering new interactive entertainment for its network of nearly half a billion players around the world.



'With the addition of Playdemic, the Electronic Arts portfolio now spans more than 18 top mobile live services across fast-growing genres, including lifestyle, casual, sports, and mid-core games,' the company said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AT&T-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de