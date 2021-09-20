

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. markets fell sharply on Monday as a slide in commodity prices pulled down mining and energy stocks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 110 points, or 1.6 percent, to 6,853 after declining 0.9 percent on Friday.



Miners led losses, with Antofagasta, Glencore and Anglo American losing 5-8 percent.



BP Plc fell over 1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell lost 2 percent as oil extended losses from the previous session.



AstraZeneca rallied 2.7 percent. The pharmaceutical giant said that its cancer treatment Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72 percent in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.



Insurer Prudential plunged 7 percent after it announced a share offer to raise up to 5 percent of its issued share capital on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through a concurrent Hong Kong public offer and international placing.



Software company ZOO Digital Group rose about 1 percent after issuing a trading update for the first half year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de