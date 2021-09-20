

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macerich (MAC) said that it has sold La Encantada, a retail asset in Tucson, AZ, generating about $100 million of incremental liquidity. The open-air, 246,000 square-foot specialty center sold for $165.3 million.



The company noted that the transaction builds on the March 2021 sale of 95% of Paradise Valley Mall, a non-core asset in Phoenix, which yielded net proceeds for Macerich of approximately $95 million.



The strategy of selling non-core assets has generated over $200 million of liquidity through the first nine months of 2021.



