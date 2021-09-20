

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anterix (ATEX) and Evergy (EVRG) have signed an agreement providing Evergy the use of Anterix's 900 MHz broadband spectrum throughout Evergy's service territory in Kansas and Missouri. The lease agreement is for 20 years, with two 10-year renewal options.



Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. Evergy serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri.



Evergy plans to utilize the Anterix spectrum to deploy a private wireless broadband communications network using LTE technology.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANTERIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de