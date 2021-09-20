

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) said the company is evaluating locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia to build state-of-the-art sheet mill which would be geographically situated to serve customers in the Midwest and Northeast markets. The new sheet mill is anticipated to cost approximately $2.7 billion and have the capacity to produce three million tons of steel annually.



Leon Topalian, President & CEO of Nucor, said: 'This mill will allow us to competitively meet the growing need that many of our customers, particularly in the automotive market, have for high quality steel with a lower carbon footprint.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de