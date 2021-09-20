

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced Monday that it and its partners have received permission from the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy to increase gas exports from two fields on the Norwegian continental shelf to supply the tight European market.



The production permits for the Oseberg and Troll fields have each been increased by 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 6 bcm and 37 bcm, respectively, for the gas year starting October 1.



The production permits allow us to produce more gas from these two important fields this fall and through the winter.



After 25 years of significant gas exports from Troll, around 50% of the gas is left in the ground.



