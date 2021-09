WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Video games retailer GameStop Corp. (GME) on Monday announced its plan to recruit up to 500 employees at its customer service center in Florida.



The newly-leased facility in Pembroke Pines, Florida is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.



Early this month, when the company reported second quarter results, revenue had nearly doubled year-over-year to $1.18 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

