

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom company BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) announced Monday plans to curb its carbon emissions sooner than planned, by bringing forward its net zero target by 15 years to 2030 from 2045 for its own operational emissions and 2040 for its supply chain and customer emissions.



The new target comes after a landmark UN climate report has warned that global heating is irreversible, with its starkest warning yet that urgent action is needed to reduce emissions.



BT's commitment to reducing its carbon intensity will help the UK Government meet its target of net zero emissions by 2050.



The company, which has led on climate action for 30 years, has pledged to cut the emissions intensity of its business by 87% by the end of March 2031 and has set targets in line with the most ambitious aim of the COP21 Paris Agreement, linking its targets to limit global warming to 1.5°C.



Since 2016, BT has reduced the carbon emissions intensity of its operations by 57% and has reduced supply chain emissions by 19% over the same timeframe.



In a bid to get the UK talking about the environment and to demonstrate how small lifestyle changes and smart tech can be used to help aid the fight against climate change, BT is launching its Big Sofa Summit.



The company also announced today that it had joined The Climate Pledge - a commitment, co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019 on the conviction that global businesses are responsible, accountable, and able to act on the climate crisis.



