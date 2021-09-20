

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Risk assessment firm Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced Monday its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions across its operations and value chain by 2040, bringing its original target forward by 10 years.



In addition to this new ambition, Moody's set and progressed on validated, interim net-zero science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and value chain.



The new commitment date aligns with Moody's published Decarbonization Plan and coincides with its recognition as a 2021 Global Compact LEAD company for its ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business.



Moody's climate and other sustainability commitments have contributed to its recognition as a LEAD company by the UN Global Compact.



