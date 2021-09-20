

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) said that late-breaking data demonstrated improved progression-free survival in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer after treatment with boston scientific therasphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres.



The company noted that the EPOCH clinical trial of the TheraSphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres (TheraSphere treatment) successfully met both primary endpoints, including progression-free survival and hepatic progression-free survival (hPFS) of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) of the liver.



The EPOCH trial represents the first positive phase 3 study for selective internal radiation therapy.



In the trial, TheraSphere treatment - a selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) comprised of microscopic glass beads containing radioactive yttrium (Y-90) that are specifically delivered to target tumors - was used as a second-line treatment in combination with standard of care systemic chemotherapy (SOC) for patients who had disease progression during or after first-line chemotherapy.



Earlier this year, the U.S. FDA approved TheraSphere for the treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and granted Breakthrough Device Designation for expedited review as a treatment of patients with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord. It is the only radioembolization technology in the U.S. indicated for unresectable HCC.



