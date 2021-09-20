

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) said FDA has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application for relatlimab and nivolumab fixed-dose combination in the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The BLA submission was based on the efficacy and safety results of the phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial. The FDA assigned a PDUFA goal date of March 19, 2022.



Bristol Myers Squibb is currently evaluating relatlimab, LAG-3-blocking antibody, in clinical trials in combination with other agents in a variety of tumor types.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de