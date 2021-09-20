

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) today announced it has agreed to acquire antoni, a Berlin-based, digitally-native advertising agency.



antoni is one of the most innovative and creative advertising agencies in Europe. Since its launch in 2015 with its founding client, Mercedes-Benz, antoni has grown to more than 170 people and expanded its services to leading brands such as Vodafone, bett1.de, Kärcher and Katjes.



Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer André Kemper, and Managing Director and CEO Tonio Kröger will continue to serve in their current roles following the closing of the transaction.



antoni will have a leading role as Omnicom partners with Mercedes-Benz to co-create 'Team X' - a tailormade and data-driven global agency solution, spanning expertise across the entire spectrum of Mercedes' Communications and Marketing activities and aiming to shape the future of Mercedes' Global Brand Communications.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to finalization of a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions.



