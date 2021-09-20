

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) announced FDA approval for Portico with FlexNav transcatheter aortic valve replacement system to treat people with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme risk for open-heart surgery. Portico is a self-expanding TAVR valve with intra-annular leaflets that help provide optimal blood flow when placed inside a patient's natural valve. The Portico device is implanted using Abbott's FlexNav delivery system.



'With the approval of our TAVR therapy in the U.S., physicians now have access to an even more robust set of solutions to treat structural heart disease,' said Michael Dale, senior vice president of Abbott's structural heart business.



