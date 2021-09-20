

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) announced its plan to acquire Experity, a provider of cloud-based customer experience and commerce solutions. Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Experity offers consulting, implementation, support and other related services for leading cloud-based platforms. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



'Joining forces with Accenture Interactive will give us a wider canvas to deliver the transformation that our customers have come to expect in terms of personalized and intelligent experiences anywhere, anytime,' said Daniel Huallem, one of the founders of Experity.



