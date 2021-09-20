

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said it presented new data from the Phase III IMpower010 study at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021 Presidential Symposium. The data reinforce the significant disease-free survival or DFS benefit offered by Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for people with Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1?1%.



Data from the IMpower010 trial were published simultaneously in The Lancet.



In the study, treatment with Tecentriq, following surgery and chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death (DFS) by 34% in people with Stage II-IIIA NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1?1%, compared with best supportive care (BSC). Safety data for Tecentriq were consistent with its known safety profile and no new safety signals were identified.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted Priority Review to Tecentriq as an adjuvant treatment for certain people with early NSCLC and is reviewing the application under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program, which aims to explore a more efficient review process to ensure safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible. The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by December 1, 2021.



