

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Seattle-headquartered F5 (FFIV), multi-cloud application security and delivery company, on Monday announced that it has inked a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Threat Stack, a cloud security and workload protection firm, for $68 million. F5 said the purchase consideration will be financed with balance sheet cash.



The acquisition, which is expected to close in F5's first-quarter fiscal year 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions. The deal will be immaterial to its financial results, adding about $15 million in revenue for the fiscal year 2022, with no change to its previously stated operating margin targets for the fiscal year 2022, acquirer said in a statement.



Foros acted as financial advisor to F5 on this transaction. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisor to F5.



Boston Meridian Partners acted as a strategic advisor and Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP provided legal counsel to Threat Stack.



