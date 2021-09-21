

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase launched its new digital bank in the U.K. The Chase current account will launch with a rewards programme offering 1% cashback on all eligible debit card spend for 12 months. There will be no fees to open the Chase current account. Chase plans to introduce a broad range of banking products in the future, including savings and investment accounts, and lending products.



Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO of the bank, said: 'We're offering people in the U.K. the opportunity to experience Chase for the first time with a current account that's based on simplicity, a fuss free rewards programme and exceptional customer service.'



Chase is the consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM).



