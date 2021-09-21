

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors will start replacing defective battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules. The replacement battery modules will be shipped to dealers as soon as mid-October, the automaker said in a statement.



The batteries in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs were recalled due to the risk of spontaneous fire in batteries from two rare manufacturing defects. The affected batteries were supplied by LG Corp.



In August, GM had expanded the Chevrolet Bolt EV recall to cover the remaining 2019 and all 2020-2022 model year vehicles, including the Bolt EUV. The company called back all of around 142,000 Bolts EVs produced since 2016 due to the fire risk.



GM then said there were at least 12 reports of vehicles catching fire, and in at least one incident, the fire was spread to nearby vehicles.



The company noted that the batteries supplied for these vehicles, in rare circumstances, may have two manufacturing defects, a torn anode tab and folded separator present in the same battery cell, which increases the risk of fire.



GM said Monday that LG battery plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, resumed production. LG is also adding capacity to provide more cells to GM. LG has implemented new manufacturing processes to fix defect in batteries.



GM established a notification process that will inform affected customers when their replacement modules will be available. The new batteries will include an extended battery 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty.



GM will launch a new advanced diagnostic software package that will increase the available battery charging parameters over existing guidance. Owners will be able to start to schedule installation at their Chevy EV dealer in approximately 60 days.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de