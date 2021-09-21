

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L), on Tuesday, issued its Annual General Meeting statement, and reported strong order and revenue growth in the first five months of the year, supported by positive underlying demand across its markets, and across both commercial and academic customers.



Currency effects have had an adverse impact on revenue and operating profit, compared to the same period in 2020, as sterling strengthened against our key trading currencies. The company expects a headwind effect on full year revenue and operating profit of about 4% and 3% respectively.



Further, the company sees full-year trading to be slightly ahead of expectations, reflecting a healthy pipeline across the breadth of its markets, a strong order book and the expected contribution following the acquisition of WITec.



