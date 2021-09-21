

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN) a global biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday, has announced its plans to establish its first-ever manufacturing site in Ireland with an investment of $360 million.



The investment for an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility for small molecules at the Alexion Campus in College Park, Dublin, is expected to create about 100 highly skilled direct jobs, including scientists and engineers, and further indirect jobs.



The project, which will provide an important boost to the local economy and to the country's life-sciences sector, was developed with the support and collaboration of Ireland's investment agency, IDA Ireland, the British-Swedish company said in a statement. |



The investment program is expected to significantly reduce commercialization lead times, costs and introduce more sustainable manufacturing processes, contributing to the Company's Ambition Zero Carbon program, the Cambridge-based drug company added.



The design of the plant could permit the addition of the capability to manufacture a wide range of medicines, including new modalities, such as antibody-drug conjugates and oligonucleotides.



