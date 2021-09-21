

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - City of London Investment Trust Plc. (CTY.L) reported that its net return after taxation for the year ended 30 June 2021 was 266 million pounds or 62.45 pence per share compared to negative 237.01 million pounds or 59.69 pence per share in the previous year.



Net return before finance costs and taxation was 272.45 million pounds compared to a negative of 228.99 million pounds last year.



Gross revenue and capital gains were 278.16 million pounds compared to a loss of 223.43 million pounds in the prior year.



