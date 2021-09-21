Partnership with Temenos opens up Paymentology technology for banks to deliver more customer-centric payment services.G eneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Paymentology, the banking digitization, payment and data specialist, is now live on Temenos MarketPlace. The collaboration offers Temenos banking clients a pre-integrated solution to deliver innovative card products with spend controls and enhanced features, backed by highly secure, cloud-native payment processing...

